Life Cut Short For 'Friendly, Reliable' Westfield Recreation Worker Lauren Harmer

Lauren Harmer, of Westfield, NJ, died at her home on March 11, 2023, her obituary says. She was 28 years old.

Lauren graduated from East Stroudsburg University, and went on to work for Westfield's recreation department as the events specialist.

"The pride of her life was the Westfield Summer Program for the township’s children," her obituary said, noting she helmed the town's senior transport program and worked at the town pool, too.

Lauren founded the state's parks and recreation sponsorship program and earned the NJRPA Cron Scholarship.

"Lauren was a friendly and reliable voice to children and seniors alike and cared deeply about her role in Recreation and the programming she helped to deliver for the community," the township's pool said in a tribute on Facebook. "Often times, Lauren was found playing right along side the campers, in the dunk tank, or with pie on her face for the annual camp fundraisers."

More than $25,400 had been raised in Lauren's honor on a GoFundMe, launched by her father, Ed Harmer. Proceeds will go toward scholarships in Lauren's name.

"Lauren had a heart of gold, always smiling and laughing, and she especially loved children," he wrote. "She was very kind and made everyone she met a better person! She spread joy wherever she went and was always the life of the party."

Interment was held at Fairview Cemetery.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.