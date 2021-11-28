Elizabeth Firefighter Tony Fanelli Jr. Dies, 44

The Elizabeth Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Anthony "Tony" Fanelli Jr. died on Nov. 26. He was 44 years old.

Those who knew him said he died of medical complications.

Tony came from a family of firefighters and spent 14 years with the department. His father, Tony Fanelli Sr., was a retired firefighter as were his uncle, Matt Fanelli, and Mike Fanelli, Local 2040 vice president.

Tony's last assignment was serving as the chauffeur of Engine Co. #8, Tour #2.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home,

He is survived by his mother, Virginia Fanelli, his father, Anthony Fanelli, Sr., his sister Elizabeth Fanelli and his cherished grandmother, Joan Merrill.

