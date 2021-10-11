Contact Us
Dad Killed In Roselle Hit-Run Crash, Fundraiser Says

A Union County dad was killed in a hit-and-run crash late last month, according to a fundraiser launched for family.

Todd Matthews, 37, was apparently on his way home from work when he was struck on Thompson Avenue late one October night, a GoFundMe page for him reads.

Officials with the Union County Prosecutor's Office could not immediately be reached.

"He left behind his only son Todd Jr who misses his dad dearly," reads the page launched by Jean Matthews.

Matthew worked as a contractors assistant for Star Renovations in Montclair, his obit says.

Services are set for Friday, Nov. 12 at the Bibleway Deliverance Center in Roselle.

Click here to donate.

