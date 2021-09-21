Beloved Dance Teacher Dies In Elizabeth House Fire

A well-known dance teacher died in an Elizabeth house fire Tuesday, authorities announced.

Damaryz Vazquez died in the two-alarm blaze that broke out at 852 Park Ave., around 6 p.m., City Spokeswoman Kelly A. Martins said.

Vazquez owned a dance studio in a small storefront on Elizabeth Avenue for many years.

"Not only was it a place where many of us learned the basics of ballet, jazz, flamenco etc.," said longtime family friend Natalie Pinero, "but it was a social place -- a gathering space for the community where Latin social culture flourished."

Vazquez cemented herself as a leader in the Cuban community, "and it seemed like she was everywhere and involved in everything," Pineiro added.

"She coordinated debutant balls, held leadership positions in social clubs, she coordinated charity functions and was a loving wife and mother.

"She cared so deeply about her community and was invested, like a mother-figure to all of us. Her loss will be deeply felt across generations of little girls who danced their way into womanhood with so many of the life lessons she instilled in us.

Damaryz Vazquez owned a dance studio in Elizabeth. Damaryz Vazquez Facebook

"This is absolutely gut wrenching," another loved one said.

"We all learned so much from her and gained a lifetime of confidence. Such a wonderful role model for us all."

The cause of fire and death remain under investigation.

Anyone who would like to share photos or memories of Damaryz Vazquez can email clevine@dailyvoice.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.