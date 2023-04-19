NJ Dog Sitter From Hell Had Animals Tethered In Shock Collars During Vicious Attack: PD

Vickens Moscova was dog sitting last December when one dog mauled another dog to death, police said. Moscova had also been attacked by the aggressive dog, trying to break up the fight, police said.

Animal Control arrived at the house and took custody of the five remaining dogs, keeping the aggressive dog isolated, police said. The five dogs were tied to a fence in the rear yard on a tether less than 15 feet and were all wearing shock collars, police said. All the dogs were eventually reunited with their owners, police said.

Moscova had been advertising his services on Rover.com and found that the client had warned him his dog should not be with other animals because it was too aggressive, police said. Moscova also chose to give the dogs shock collars, police said. One dog in his care had lost 15 pounds and had matted fur, police said.

Moscova is due back in court on Wednesday, May 3 and has been removed from Rover.com, police said. Anyone whose pets suffered while in Moscova's care are asked to contact Detective Theissen at MTheissen@uniontownship.com or 908-851-5030.

