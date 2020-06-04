Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Linden, North Bergen

Cecilia Levine
The 7-Eleven on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen.
The 7-Eleven on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in Union and Hudson counties.

The tickets from Saturday's drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn.

They were sold at QuickMart on Knopf Street in Linden and 7-Eleven on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen.

The ticket sold in Linden was purchased with Powerplay, multiplying it to $150,000, while the North Bergen winner takes home $50,000.

The winning numbers were 08, 31, 39, 40, and 43 . The Red Power Ball number was 04 . The Multiplier number was 03 .

