Winning $50K Lottery Ticket Sold In Union County

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Union County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, August 28 drawing was sold at Linden Discount Liquor on East St. George Ave. in Linden.

The winning numbers were: 12, 22, 26, 46, and 59. The Red Power Ball was 26, and the Power Play was 2X.

The lucky winner will take home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

Meanwhile, the Double Play numbers were: 06, 13, 41, 47, and 48. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 10.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $332 million, and the next drawing will be held Monday, August 30.

