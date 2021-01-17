WINNERS: Pair Of $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In Bergen, Ocean Counties

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets good for $50,000 a piece were sold in Bergen and Ocean counties.

The tickets from the Saturday, Jan. 16 Powerball drawing win the third-tier prize.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: Fort Lee Stationary, 236 Main St., Fort Lee

Ocean County: Hometown Market Manahawkin, 857 Mill Creek Road, Plaza, Manahawkin.

The winning numbers were 14, 20, 39, 65, and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 02. The Multiplier number was 03.

More than 206,600 New Jersey players took home an estimated $1,076,572 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $730 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 10:59 p.m. The estimated cash value is $546 million.

If won, this would be the 4th largest jackpot in Powerball game history and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since March 2019.

