News

WINNERS: Mega Millions Tickets Good For $10K Sold At These 9 New Jersey Stores

Cecilia Levine
Quick Chek on Hackensack Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Nine third-tier prizewinning tickets from the Tuesday, Jan. 12 Mega Millions drawing were sold across New Jersey.

Each ticket matched four of the five white balls and the gold ball winning $10,000. 

The winning numbers were: 12, 14, 26, 28, and 33. The Gold Mega Ball was 09, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Atlantic County: New Farmers Market, 2732 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City;
  • Atlantic County: Shore True Value Hardware, 515 New Rd., Somers Point;
  • Bergen County: Quick Chek #168, 156 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack;
  • Cumberland County: 7-Eleven #11007, 926 North High St., Millville;
  • Essex County: Quick Chek #14, 501 Washington Ave., Belleville;
  • Middlesex County: 7-Eleven #32210, 1280 Boundbrook Rd., Middlesex;
  • Monmouth County: 7-Eleven #27769, 2145 Route 35, Holmdel;
  • Monmouth County: 6-12 Convenience Store, 1 South Main St., Marlboro; and,
  • Morris County: Lincoln Center Liquors, 261 Comley Rd., Lincoln Park.

The winning ticket good for $1 million was sold in Hudson County.

