VIDEO: Tyra Banks Surprises Unsuspecting Union High School Students During Zoom Class

Valerie Musson
Tyra Banks appeared as a guest speaker Monday in Union High School educator Nick Ferroni's Zoom class.
Tyra Banks appeared as a guest speaker Monday in Union High School educator Nick Ferroni's Zoom class. Photo Credit: By Juice Group - Vimeo: Tyra Banks Testimonial Dec 13th 2018 - COLOR (view archived source), CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=78811151

Award-winning Union High School educator Nick Ferroni caught his students completely off guard by introducing them to a special guest during a Zoom class Monday morning — the one and only Tyra Banks.

Ferroni, who teaches History and Cultural Studies, brought on Banks to share some words of wisdom in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, People.com reports .

After virtually greeting his class, Ferroni casually introduced the TV personality, who was met with jaw drops and exclamations from star-struck students (click here to watch).

“This is not real,” one student said in disbelief.

“They’re such obviously amazing kids and adults, and they’re going through a really tough time,” Ferroni told Banks. “I wanted to give them a surprise, and you taking the time to talk to them is probably the best surprise.”

Banks went on to share some words of wisdom from her own mother:

“Plan for the end at the beginning,” she said. “Think about the dream and the goal, and then, how do you work backward from there?”

Banks also shared encouraging sentiments surrounding the ongoing difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There have been times in life where I’ve been so depressed and sad, and I just could not see past anything,” said Banks.

“My mother would tell me, look to the other side…This is not going to be pain…it’s going to be a memory and it’s going to be a lesson.”

Last week, Ferroni surprised teachers with a visit from Canadian actress Emily Hampshire , of "Schitt's Creek."

Click here for more from People.com.

