VIDEO: NJ Rioter, 28, Confesses To Taking Part In Capitol Ambush In Viral TV Interview

A 28-year-old New Jersey man is going viral in a television interview recounting the moment an Air Force veteran next to him was shot and killed while ambushing the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Thomas Baranyi, reportedly of Ewing, shows a WKRG reporter the blood of Ashli Babbitt on his hands before recalling her last words.

Babbitt had climbed through the windows as Secret Service agents and police told rioters to "get back," Baranyi told the CBS affiliate.

"As we raced up to grab people they shot her in the neck and she fell back on me," Baranyi told reporters.

"She started saying 'It's fine, it's cool,' and then she started moving weird and blood was coming out of her mouth and neck and nose, and I don't know if she's alive or dead anymore."

Baranyi went on to say how he and others tore through scaffolding through flash bangs and tear gas "and blitzed our way in through all the chambers," he said.

"Just trying to get in to Congress or whoever we could get into and tell them that we need some kind of investigation into this. And what ends up happening is that someone might end up dead.

"And that's not the kind of government we could have."

According to NJ.com, Baranyi graduated from the College of New Jersey and joined the Peace Corps. He also was discharged from U.S. Marine Corps basic training.

An FBI Newark public affairs specialist declined comment to NJ.cm when asked if Baranyi would be charged.

"Congress men and women they don't care," he said. "It was a joke to them until we got inside then all of a sudden guns came out. But we're at a point right now it can't be allowed to stand."

