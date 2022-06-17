Contact Us
Union Councilwoman Censured Over Inappropriate Conduct, Report Says

Cynthia Johnson
Cynthia Johnson Photo Credit: Borough of Roselle

A third ward councilwoman in Union has been censured by county officials who claim that she has been displaying inappropriate conduct, NJ.com reports.

Four out of six council members voted to approve a three-page resolution with a “formal censure” against 63-year-old Cynthia Johnson, stating that she “blatantly disregarded” bylaws and behaved inappropriately by making exorbitant calls to other county officials and needlessly involving herself in situations that did not pertain to her, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Johnson — who has fired back with an intent to file a lawsuit — says that Borough Administrator R. Allen Smiley and Chief Financial Officer Anders Hasseler retaliated by harassing and emotionally abusing her, the report says.

Click here for the full report from NJ.com.

