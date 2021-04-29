TV Show Filming Closes Bayonne Streets

Several streets in Bayonne are shut down this week for the filming of a 1980s reboot series starring Queen Latifah.

A reboot of the classic series "The Equalizer" began filming Wednesday and will continue Thursday from 6 p.m. to Friday at 6 a.m., the NBC Locations Department said.

The filming involves stunts with gunshots and small explosives, requiring the assistance and coordination of Bayonne Police.

Parking will be held 24 hours in advance on the west side of Avenue A between West First and Gertrude Streets, officials said.

The show has also filmed in areas across Essex, Union and Hudson counties in the last several months.

The series focuses on Robyn McCall (played by Queen Latifah), a mother with an unknown background who is known to a select few as The Equalizer — the “anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption,” according to CBS.

The Equalizer airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

