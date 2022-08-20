Contact Us
Support Surges For 6-Year-Old NJ Girl Battling Brain Cancer

Nicole Acosta
Camy Dudek
Camy Dudek Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Support is surging for a six-year-old New Jersey girl as she bravely battles brain cancer.

Camy Dudek, of Union, was diagnosed with a partially malignant brain tumor on Friday, Aug.12, according to a GoFundMe launched for her medical expenses.

After learning about this complication, her family says she may not qualify for clinical trials that would assist them financially.

The young twin is "spunky, sweet, and a warrior," reads the fundraiser, launched by Kim Vitale.

"Camy will need further treatment, which will require her parents to be away from her three other siblings," she wrote.

Now, Dudek is scheduled to undergo embolization before her next surgery.

Nearly $8,000 had been raised on the fundraiser as of Friday, Aug. 19.

"Any donation will help lighten the burden for the Dudek family."

