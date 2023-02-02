Rocker Gets Shipment Of Stranger's Remains With Apparent Ties To Linden Crematorium: Report

A story that has all the makings of a horror movie was real life for rocker Hamilton Leithauser, who said he got a box containing a complete stranger’s cremated remains — which according to the NY Post had ties to a New Jersey crematorium — in the mail.

The 44-year-old The Walkmen performer and solo artist Leithauser detailed the strange shipment that arrived Tuesday, Jan. 31 in a series of tweets.

“Address was mine,” he writes. “Inside package are cremated remains of a man from Oct 2017. I do not know the man. I've lived here for 6 years.”

Leithauser then called the funeral home on the package — John’s Funeral Home in Brownsville, Brooklyn, according to the NY Post — and says the director “refuses to take them back."

Leithauser was also apparently told that no one ever came to pick up the remains, and so they were shipped to someone named "Ronnie" or "Robbie," a potential prior resident, the rocker told the outlet.

There was no obituary listed for the remains, learned to be those of a man named Walter, nor an exact address in New York City following his 2017 death, according to NME.

Meanwhile, the box, which was also labeled with a number from Rosehill Crematorium in Linden, NJ was picked up by the funeral home — “within hours” of the NY Post’s initial inquiry, the NY Post said.

In a Thursday afternoon update, Leithauser retweeted a statement from Stereogum saying that "no one seems to know" whose ashes are inside the package.

Daily Voice’s attempts to reach Leithauser and Rosehill Crematorium were unsuccessful.

