Powerball Ticket Food For $100K Sold In Union County

A winning Powerball ticket good for $100,000 was sold in Union County.

The ticket from the Wednesday, Sept. 8 drawing wins the $50,000 third-tier prize, which was purchased with Power Play, multiplying it to $100,000.

The ticket was sold at North Broad Food Mart located at 1410 North Broad St., in Hillside.

The winning numbers were: 09, 22, 41, 47, and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 21. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to $409 million for the Saturday, Sept. 11 drawing.

