News

Police Body Cam Footage In 3 Union County Departments Under Review To Improve Training

Valerie Musson
Body camera footage from three Union County police departments will be reviewed in a new program designed to improve training.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office will be reviewing footage from Roselle, Cranford and Plainfield police departments as part of the 90-day program.

Law enforcement agencies that utilize body cameras have greater officer accountability, safety and a “quicker resolution of civilian complaints,” officials said.

Footage from DUI traffic stops, mental health crisis calls and incidents of police upholstering their firearms will be reviewed.

Data collected during the program will influence policy and training decisions for departments throughout the county with a goal of eventually expanding the program to allow every county agency to participate.

The program is intended to teach officers about which training methods work and which may need updating. 

“I recognize that our office and law enforcement leaders across this county have an obligation to keep our community safe by providing our residents with the best-trained police force possible,” said acting Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo.

“We also have an obligation to keep our officers safe as they carry out their duties. Performance monitoring and early intervention are critical in achieving these standards. Better trained, better performing, and better supervised law enforcement officers, are more self-aware, safer and provide more effective and impactful service to the public."

