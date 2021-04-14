Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
NJ Man Gets 25 Years For Sexually Assaulting 8-Year-Old Girl & Filming It

Cecilia Levine
Diego Ayala
Diego Ayala Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A 35-year-old New Jersey man will spend 25 years behind bars for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl and filming the act, authorities announced Wednesday.

Diego Ayala, of Newark, admitted to the acts when pleading guilty, and will be required to serve the his sentence pursuant to the Jessica Lunsford Act before he is eligible for parole, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

Ayala, who was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Christopher S. Romanyshyn, also got parole supervision for life and will be required to register under Megan's Law.

Arrested in 2018, Ayala pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. 

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim's Unit, with assistance of the Newark Police Department, investigated the case.

