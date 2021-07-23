NJ Homeowner Refusing To Remove Profanity-Laced Anti-Biden Signs Backed By ACLU

A New Jersey homeowner who is refusing to remove profanity-laced anti-Biden signs is being backed by the state's American Civil Liberties Union chapter, local officials confirmed.

Andrea Dick was warned by Roselle Park code enforcement officers in June that if she didn't remove her signs in a timely manner, she'd face up to $500 in fines.

Now, the Willow Avenue resident and her mom, Patricia Dilascio, are trying to appeal the fines in Union County Superior Court, with help from ACLU attorney Alexander Shalom, NJ Advance Media reports.

Roselle Park Mayor Joe Signorello emphasized that the borough's issue with the signs was not a political one.

"It's not about politics," he said. "It's about the wording being used in a school area."

Dick earlier this year took down her pro-Trump signs and replaced them with ones depicting Donald Trump flipping the bird, and the words "F--- Biden," the mayor previously said.

The new flags are in violation of a borough ordinance banning obscene or sexually vulgar material, and are particularly an issue because she lives within a block of an elementary school, Signorello said citing residents' concerns.

ACLU of NJ Legal Director Jeanne LoCicero told NJ Advance Media said that the borough's ordinance against posting obscene signs shouldn't have been applied to political signs.

She added that all New Jersey residents had the right to "express themselves freely under the First Amendment."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.