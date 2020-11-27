Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
NJ Bookkeeper From NY Gets Two Years In Fed Pen For Inflating His Payroll By $500,000

Jerry DeMarco
Patrick Snoop
Patrick Snoop Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A New York man who worked as an office manager and bookkeeper for a Union County company is headed to federal prison for two years for inflating his payroll information by nearly $500,000, authorities said.

Over the course of about three years, Patrick Snoop, 35, of Monroe in Orange County, NY, “used his position to fraudulently inflate his salary on several occasions by providing falsified information to a payroll company used by his employer,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

The unauthorized changes cost his company $494,373, Carpenito said.

Snoop pleaded guilty to wire fraud before U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in March, five months after he was arrested by the FBI.

He'll have to serve just about all of the sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti sentenced Snoop to three years of supervised release and ordered him to repay the money.

Carpenito credited agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the plea and sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamel Semper, the chief of his Organized Crime and Gangs Unit, in Newark.

