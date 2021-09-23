Mom Jumps Into Sewage-Filled Manhole To Save Toddler At NJ Playground, Report Says

A fast-acting mom rescued her 14-month-old son after he fell into a manhole at a North Jersey park on Thursday morning.

The mom noticed her child went missing while at the Kawameeh Park in Union around 10:45 a.m., ABC7 reports.

She soon found him chin-deep inside of a manhole 7 feet deep, filled with nearly two feet of sewage, the outlet says.

While on the phone with dispatchers, the woman noticed her son starting to drift away. And so, she jumped in and grabbed him before he could be swept away, ABC7 says.

The mom and son were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Click here for more from ABC7.

