Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Could Be In Elizabeth

An 11-year-old girl has gone missing and could be in Elizabeth, authorities say.

Verenizet Calero, who is believed to be endangered, was last seen on East Columbus Avenue in the town of West Harrison, NY, at 6:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, authorities announced.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a gray T-shirt, light blue shorts, a light blue surgical mask and was carrying a black backpack, Harrison Police said.

She may attempt to travel to Elizabeth, New Jersey, said, according to police.

Anyone with info on her whereabouts is asked to call the Harrison Police Department at 914-967-5111 or 911.

