Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Man Set Off Molotov Cocktails 3 Times In Jersey Shore Costco, Theater Parking Lot: Prosecutor
News

Meet The 2 NJ Men Competing On Michelle Young's Season Of 'The Bachelorette'

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Eric Tai and Olumide Onajide
Eric Tai and Olumide Onajide Photo Credit: The Bachelorette/Olumide Onajide Instagram

More eligible bachelors from New Jersey's will be joining Bachelor Nation.

ABC franchise "The Bachelorette" on Monday morning revealed the 35 contestants competing on 28-year-old Michelle Young's season.

The two from New Jersey are Olumide Onajide, 28, of Woodland Park, and Eric Tai, 25, of Bridgewater, NJ. 

Onajide played basketball for Rutgers and works as a field systems analyst at OTG Management while Tai graduated UNC Chapel Hill in 2018, and works in private equity.

Young a former basketball player herself, made it to hometown dates and competed on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor."

Meanwhile, Edison native Greg Grippo has made it to current "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston's final four.

Grippo stole Thurston's heart early on when he gifted her a pasta necklace made by his niece.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.