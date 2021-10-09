Man Struck On NJ Train Tracks, Authorities Say

A man was struck on train tracks in New Jersey early Friday morning.
New Jersey Transit Police were called to a report of an individual possibly being struck by a train on the Northeast Corridor near Linden Station, according to NJ Transit Spokesman Jim Smith.
There are no initial reports of a NJ Transit train being involved.
The man was transported to University Medical Center with unknown injuries.
New Jersey Transit Police remained on the scene.
Northeast Corridor Rail Service has resumed after a brief suspension of rail service due to the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.
