Man Struck On NJ Train Tracks, Authorities Say

A man was struck on train tracks in New Jersey early Friday morning.

New Jersey Transit Police were called to a report of an individual possibly being struck by a train on the Northeast Corridor near Linden Station, according to NJ Transit Spokesman Jim Smith.

There are no initial reports of a NJ Transit train being involved.

The man was transported to University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

New Jersey Transit Police remained on the scene.

Northeast Corridor Rail Service has resumed after a brief suspension of rail service due to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

