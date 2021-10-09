Contact Us
Man Struck On NJ Train Tracks, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Linden Station.
Linden Station. Photo Credit: Google Maps- Square1 Auto

A man was struck on train tracks in New Jersey early Friday morning.

New Jersey Transit Police were called to a report of an individual possibly being struck by a train on the Northeast Corridor near Linden Station, according to NJ Transit Spokesman Jim Smith. 

There are no initial reports of a NJ Transit train being involved.

The man was transported to University Medical Center with unknown injuries. 

New Jersey Transit Police remained on the scene. 

Northeast Corridor Rail Service has resumed after a brief suspension of rail service due to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

