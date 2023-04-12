Lotto Tickets Good For $10K, $30K Sold In North Jersey

It was a good day for two lucky lotto players in North Jersey on Tuesday, April 11.

Two third-tier New Jersey Lottery prize winning tickets were sold in the region, matching four of the five white balls and and the Gold Ball, netting a winner $10,000.

The other third-tier ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000 for the winner.

The $10,000 ticket was sold at Teaneck City Center while the $30,000 ticket was sold at QuickChek in Bayonne.

The winning numbers were: 31, 35, 53, 54, and 55. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

