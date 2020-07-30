Here's Where To Catch Free Outdoor Movies In Union County

An updated August schedule has been released for Union County’s free walk-up and drive-up movies, board officials said.

Drive-up movies are open only to Union County residents and require online pre-registration (one per vehicle). Vehicles must be at least six feet apart, and attendees must stay inside unless using restrooms.

The drive-up movie scheduled for next month has been changed from Scoob to Onward, which will be shown August 14 and 15 at the Union County Vocational-Technical Schools campus in Scotch Plains (1776 Raritan Rd).

Pre-registration opens Friday, August 7 at 9 a.m., and space is limited.

Meanwhile, those attending walk-up movies must sit in the marked circles separated for social distancing. Masks are “strongly encouraged” at all times but required when using restrooms and in areas where social distancing isn’t possible.

The walk-up movie schedule for August is as follows:

Secret Life of Pets 2: Tuesday, August 4 at Rahway Park near the Hickory Picnic area in Rahway.

Tuesday, August 4 at Rahway Park near the Hickory Picnic area in Rahway. The Lion King (2019 version): Tuesday, August 11 at the Loop area in the Watchung Reservation in Mountainside.

Guests at each showing must bring their own drinks and snacks.

Drive-up and walk-up movies are hosted by the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation.

“Union County residents and visitors have been doing a great job of protecting each other during the COVID-19 outbreak, and moviegoers can keep up the good work by wearing masks, observing social distance rules, and following other guidelines for a safe night out,” said Freeholder Chairman Alexander Mirabella.

