Feds: Southern Couple Ran Guns Later Seized In Crimes Into NJ

Three guns recovered in separate crimes in Elizabeth were bought by a South Carolina woman who smuggled them into New Jersey with a convicted felon as her partner, federal authorities charged.

One of the weapons traced to Christina Lanette Williams and Fuquan Haafiz Ali Bowers was found at the scene of a shooting, Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachael A. Honig said.

Another was seized from a juvenile, while the third was recovered from a convicted felon, she said.

A federal magistrated judge in South Carolina released both Williams and Bowers on $25,000 unsecured bond following their arrests last week, Honig said.

Both are charged with dealing guns without a license, trafficking them across state lines and conspiring to do so, she said. Bowers also is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammo.

Honig credited special agents of the ATF's Newark Field Division and the Elizabeth Police Department with the investigation leading to the charges.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy P. Shaughnessy of Honig's Organized Crime/Gangs Unit in Newark is handling the case for the government.

