Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Breaking News: NJ: Growing Numbers Of Criminal Charges Brought For Coronavirus-Related Assaults, Violations
'Do Not Dump Your Pets,' Elizabeth Police Tell Residents After Rescuing Massive Snake

Cecilia Levine
A snake found on a street in Elizabeth has a new home, authorities said.

Sgt. Anthony Chodan, a biologist, rescued the snake from Pine Street March 27, police said on Facebook.

The snake was identified as a pet and adopted out to a family in Jackson, Elizabeth police told Daily Voice.

"Citizens should NOT dump their pets," Elizabeth police wrote, noting residents can be connected with rescue organizations.

Police would not comment further on the situation.

