Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Cyberattack Closes 5,500-Mile Pipeline From Linden, NJ To Texas

Cecilia Levine
Colonial Pipeline Inc.
Colonial Pipeline Inc. Photo Credit: COURTESY Colonial Pipeline Inc. Facebook

A 5,500-mile pipeline running between Linden, NJ and Houston, TX was closed after a cyberattack made Friday.

Colonial Pipeline, which transports 2.5 million barrels of jet fuel, gasoline and other refined products a day, announced Saturday it would be putting a pause on operations.

A third-party cybersecurity firm and federal officials are probing the threat, NBC News reports. 

"At this time, our primary focus is the safe and efficient restoration of our service and our efforts to return to normal operation," Colonial said in a statement.

"This process is already underway, and we are working diligently to address this matter and to minimize disruption to our customers and those who rely on Colonial Pipeline."

Founded in1962, Colonial connects refineries on the Gulf Coast with markets in the Southern and Eastern portions of the U.S., its website says.

