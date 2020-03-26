Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

News

COVID-19: Newark, Morristown, Garwood ShopRite Employees Test Positive

Valerie Musson
Three ShopRite employees in New Jersey have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A ShopRite worker in Garwood tested positive for COVID-19, marking the third case among the grocery chain’s employees in the state, officials said.

The prior cases were identified among employees at Newark and Morristown stores.

The worker is not currently at the location, officials confirmed in a Facebook post , and workers who had close contact with the patient are required to self-quarantine for two weeks.

ShopRite is asking customers to wash hands regularly, practice social distancing and refrain from coming into the store if symptoms are present.

“The containment of the Coronavirus is a shared responsibility,” the post said.

“We are proud of the amazing dedication our associates are demonstrating, and we thank them for their service to our customers. Please join us in wishing our associate well and a speedy recovery.”

