Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Morristown Woman Gets 18 Months In Fed Pen For Smuggling $2M In Airplane Parts To Iran
News

COVID-19: Another North Jersey MVC Agency Closes After Employee Tests Positive

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The North Bergen licensing center closed Tuesday and will remain shut until Oct. 20.
The North Bergen licensing center closed Tuesday and will remain shut until Oct. 20. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Another one of New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commissions agencies has closed after employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The North Bergen licensing center closed Tuesday and will remain shut until Oct. 20. The employee was last there Monday, officials said.

The Newark agency closed last Friday, and will remain closed until Oct. 16. The employee was last there Oct. 1, officials said.

The Jersey City location reopened Tuesday, after being closed due to a positive case.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.