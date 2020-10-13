CANCELLED: Risky Halloween Activities Banned In These North Jersey Towns

While Gov. Phil Murphy gave trick-or-treating the green light this year, some towns are giving it the red light amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Halloween activities such as trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, parties, carnivals, or festivals with large crowds were banned in several towns.

The first to do so was Bound Brook. The borough's OEM coordinator on Oct. 7 put out a memo saying trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, hay rides, haunted houses, parties and large gatherings would not be permitted. Virtual activities, drive-thru events and family activities were allowed, though.

The following day, a similar executive order in Plainfield was announced.

"These activities do not allow individuals to follow the six-foot social distancing guidelines, which help prevent the virus's spread," Mayor Adrian Rapp said. "By nature, trick-or-treating is a social activity that, even with the use of masks and facial coverings, can result in the contraction of the virus."

The Borough of Glen Ridge posted an announcement on its Facebook page banning door-to-door trick-or-treating, citing the CDC.

"In the best interest of everyone, traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door will not be allowed from October 29, 2020 through November 1, 2020," the notice said.

"We recognize this will be a disappointment for many children and we are developing alternative events to help celebrate the holiday."

The borough would be doing a virtual costume contest, however.

Did your town ban Halloween activities? Let us know. Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

