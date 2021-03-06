Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Authorities ID Man Struck, Killed By Train In Elizabeth

Cecilia Levine
Husain Williams
Husain Williams Photo Credit: Husain Williams

Authorities have identified the man struck and killed by a train last week in Elizabeth as a 37-year-old city resident.

Northeast Corridor train 3891 struck Husain Williams near W. Grand Street station around 10:45 p.m. on May 27, NJ Transit officials said.

The train had left New York Penn Station at 10:11 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Trenton at 11:42 p.m.

There were no injuries to the approximately 300 customers or crew on board the train.

Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line rail service was temporarily suspended in both directions between Linden and Newark Penn Station but has since resumed.

New Jersey Transit police were leading the investigation.

