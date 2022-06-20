Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
$50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Union County ShopRite

Cecilia Levine
ShopRite of Clark
ShopRite of Clark Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Union County.

The ticket from the Saturday, June 18 drawing was sold at ShopRite in Clark.

The winning numbers were: 10, 19, 40, 45, and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 25. The Power Play was 2X. 

There were 29,255 other New Jersey players who took home an estimated $148,934 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $296 million for the Monday, June 20, drawing.

