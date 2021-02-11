Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union Daily Voice
33 Cases Of Super-Spreader COVID-19 Variant Found In These NJ Counties

Cecilia Levine
A HackensackUMC worker prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
A HackensackUMC worker prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Photo Credit: Courtesy: HackensackUMC

Thirty-three cases of the new, more contagious COVID-19 variant have been identified in New Jersey as of this week.

The new strain made that its way from the United Kingdom to the Garden State last month has been identified in 11 counties as of this week.

Moreover, an additional two cases were identified in Essex County, bringing the county's total to 6. 

Ocean County, where the first variant case was discovered in New Jersey, has the highest number of variant cases in the state --12.

The COVID-19 variant has been detected in these counties:

  • Atlantic: 1
  • Burlington: 4
  • Essex: 6
  • Hudson: 1
  • Mercer: 1
  • Middlesex: 2
  • Monmouth: 2
  • Morris: 2
  • Ocean: 12
  • Passaic: 1
  • Warren: 1

The UK variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, the CDC reports.

