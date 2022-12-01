Contact Us
News

$10K Mega Millions Ticket Purchased From North Jersey Grocer

Cecilia Levine
Email me
Stop & Shop #857, 219 Elm St., Westfield.
Stop & Shop #857, 219 Elm St., Westfield. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A lottery ticket winning the $10,000 jackpot was sold in North Jersey.

The ticket from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was purchased at Stop & Shop #857, 219 Elm St., Westfield in Union County.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, January 11, drawing were: 02, 03, 19, 52, and 58. The Gold Mega Ball was 16, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 30 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. Five of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier, multiplying the prizes to $1,000. Moreover, 38,814 other New Jersey players took home $153,886 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400.

The jackpot rolls to $325 million for the next drawing to be held on Friday, Jan. 14, at 11 p.m. 

