$10,000 Reward Offered In Fatal Elizabeth Shooting

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help lead to an arrest and indictment regarding a fatal Elizabeth shooting.

Robert Owens, 42, died after being found by police with multiple gunshot wounds near 3rd Street and Broadway last Monday, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Homicide Task Force Sgt. Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492 or Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case; tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

