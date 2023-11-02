New QuickChek Opens In Scotch Plains

The convenience store opened its new location in the township at 475 Terrill Road on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The 5,670-square foot location is open 24/7.

The store includes no-fee ATMs, 12 fueling positions, indoor seating for 10 people and outdoor seating for eight along with 56 parking spaces and three spaces for oversized vehicles.

QuickChek is giving away 1 free cup of self-serve, hot or iced coffee, per customer, per day, for 7 days to QuickChek Rewards members at the Scotch Plains store until next Tuesday, Nov. 7.

QuickChek has been expanding throughout the Garden State, recently opening a location in East Hanover in August.

