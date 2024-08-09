New Providence Officers Hospitalized After Being Struck By Minivan During Route 78 Traffic Stop

The New Providence Police Department said two of their officers were in marked police vehicles were emergency lights activated while stopped with a civilian vehicle on the westbound shoulder of the highway near mile post 43 around 5 p.m.

A westbound Honda Odyssey struck the back of the New Providence patrol vehicle, causing a chain reaction crash with the next New Providence Police vehicle and the Mercedes Benz that officers had originally stopped, the agency said.

Two New Providence Police Officers were taken to Morristown Memorial Hospital and were in stable condition as of press time. The driver of the Honda Odyssey was also taken to Morristown Memorial Hospital. The occupants from the Mercedes Benz, who were seated inside the tow truck, were evaluated by EMS and released on scene.

Berkeley Heights Fire Department, New Providence Fire Department, Union County Fire Command, Berkeley Heights EMS, Union County EMS, and Atlantic Paramedics responded to the scene.

The New Jersey State Police, Berkeley Heights Police Department, Summit Police Department, and New Jersey Department of Transportation also responded. The New Jersey State Police are currently investigating the crash.

