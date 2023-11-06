Matricide: Rahway Woman Fatally Stabbed Mother, Jury Finds

Malika Jones was convicted of aggravated manslaughter for the incident, which occurred in Feb. 2020, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Rahway Police Director Nicholas Breiner said.

At 3 p.m. on February 16, the Rahway Police Department responded to 100 East Albert Street and found Inell Jones, 58, fatally stabbed at the scene, authorities said. Malika was immediately taken into custody, authorities said.

Jones will be sentenced in late January, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.