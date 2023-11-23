Manhunt Under Way For 30-Year-Old Elizabeth Woman's Killer: Cops

Gerard Manning has been charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the death of Victoria Myers, 30, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

Myers was found dead on Mravlag Manor Thursday morning, Nov. 23, officials said. Manning was identified as a suspect and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Filipe Afonso at 908-965-3807, Detective Alex Lanza at 908-337-0807 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective Tom Gaines at 908-418-6434.

