Man Gets 15 Years For Fatal Elizabeth Stabbing: Prosecutors

Alexis Mondesi pled guilty in October to aggravated manslaughter in the stabbing death of Yonatan Alexander Vasquez-Torres, a 21-year-old Elizabeth man, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said.

On Oct. 10, 2021, at 3 a.m., Elizabeth police responded to the 300 block of Center Street and found Vasquez-Torres suffering from a fatal stab wound, and an investigation identified Mondesi as the culprit, authorities said.

Mondesi must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

