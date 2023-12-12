Fair 35°

SHARE

Man Gets 15 Years For Fatal Elizabeth Stabbing: Prosecutors

A 50-year-old Elizabeth man was sentenced to 15 years in state prison on Friday, Dec. 8 for fatally stabbing a man in Oct. 2021, prosecutors said.

<p>Alexis Mondesi</p>

Alexis Mondesi

 Photo Credit: Union County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

Alexis Mondesi pled guilty in October to aggravated manslaughter in the stabbing death of Yonatan Alexander Vasquez-Torres, a 21-year-old Elizabeth man, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said.

On Oct. 10, 2021, at 3 a.m., Elizabeth police responded to the 300 block of Center Street and found Vasquez-Torres suffering from a fatal stab wound, and an investigation identified Mondesi as the culprit, authorities said.

Mondesi must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. 

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE