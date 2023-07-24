Man Fatally Struck By Train In Summit, Trains Delayed 60 Minutes: Authorities

At 1:20 p.m., a Morris and Essex line train en route to Hoboken fatally struck the man, whose name has not been identified, officials said. There were no injuries to the 45 customers or crew on board, officials said.

Train traffic on the Morris and Essex line is currently suspended in both directions with delays in the area of approximately 60 minutes, officials said. Bus service has been ordered between Summit and Madison stations, officials said.

New Jersey Transit Police are on scene and leading the investigation, officials said.

