Man Fatally Stabbed At Plainfield Train Station: Prosecutors

At 2 p.m. police from Plainfield and NJ Transit responded to the train station and found Juquin Smith, suffering from stab wounds, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Daniel said.

The investigation is active and ongoing, Daniel said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492, Detective Nora Berrio at 908-370-3016, or NJ Transit Police Detective Brian Morgenstern at 973-388-0500.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.