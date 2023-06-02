Man Fatally Shot In Elizabeth: Prosecutors

At 1:23 p.m., Elizabeth police responded to the 700 block of Dowd Avenue for a report of gunshots in the area, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said. Upon arrival, they located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Sonia Rodriguez at 908-341-3380, Sergeant Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873, Elizabeth Police Department Detective Marcos Diaz at 908-956-2777 or by calling 908-654-8477. Tips can also be made online here.

