Man Extradited Back To NJ, Charged With Murdering Sister-In-Law, 9-Year-Old Niece

Morrison was charged with two counts of first degree murder back in May. In April, Roselle Police Officers were called to a home on the 200 block of West 7th Ave on a report of two missing people, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said. A search of the home uncovered the bodies, Daniel said.

Police discovered Keisha's vehicle had been taken and tracked the vehicle to Maryland where they located Everoy, and arrested him for being in possession of a stolen car last month, Daniel said.

An investigation led by police in New Jersey and Maryland identified Everoy as the man behind the murders, Daniel said. Everoy had been living in the victim's basement at the time of the homicides, Daniel said.

Everoy is currently being housed in the Essex County Jail awaiting his next court appearance, Daniel said. He had previously been held in a detention center in Baltimore, Daniel said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.