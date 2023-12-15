Lyft Passenger Wakes Up To Driver Sexually Assaulting Her In Union: Affidavit

The 26-year-old woman called 9-1-1 at 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 in Union, saying she woke up in her Lyft and found the driver, Yidou Ding, of Queens, NY, penetrating her vagina with his finger, according to the complaint from the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

The woman said her dress was up to her neck and her underwear was slid over while Ding was penetrating her, the police papers say.

She told Ding to get off her and then jumped out of the car and proceeded to run and hide behind bushes, while she waited for Ding to leave, according to the complaint.

The woman had spent the night in New York City and had called the Lyft to take her to meet friends at 1 Vermella Way, according to the complaint.

Ding was charged with sexual assault in the second degree according to the complaint and was sent to Union County.

