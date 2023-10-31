Linden Wawa Celebrating Grand Opening

Wawa announced it is holding a grand opening for its new Linden store at 800 W. Edgar Rd. on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7:45 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive a “Wawa Coffee, Hoagies & Kindness” t-shirts, while supplies last. Free coffee will also be offered that day. Wally Goose, Wawa's mascot, will also make an appearance.

First responders from the Linden police and fire departments will compete to see who can build the most hoagies in three minutes. Wawa will present checks for $1,000 to each department's charity of choice.

This is Wawa's second location in Linden. Another Wawa is at 1951 E. Edgar Rd.

