On Thursday, Dec. 21. at 6:30 a.m., the woman went into the mail room of the Citizen Linden apartment building at 307 W. Elizabeth Ave, opened several packages, and then left with the contents, police said.

The woman then left the building and fled in a black BMW, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Dan Hemenway at (908) 474-8532 or via email at dhemenway@lpdnj.org.

