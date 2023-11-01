Partly Cloudy 50°

Linden Man Possessed Stolen Handgun: Police

A 39-year-old Linden man was arrested and charged with possessing a stolen handgun on Friday, Oct. 27, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Union County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

At 9:15 p.m., police observed a group drinking alcohol at Union Street and Charles Street and arrested Johnson after finding him to be in possession of the gun, along with hollow point ammunition and a large knife, officers said.

Elie Princilus, a 33-year-old West Orange man was arrested on outstanding warrant charges and was in possession of crack cocaine, police said.

Johnson was charged with two weapons offenses, possession of stolen property and possession of a fixed dagger. 

